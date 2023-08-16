Following a conviction of three felony counts, Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The hip-hop community has had mixed reactions to the ruling. What are your thoughts?

S. Brick, Miami

I don’t know about this one. Something about this does not sit well with me. I just don’t feel like justice was served here.

Janee’ Mayers, Washington, D.C.

He was on probation, carrying a gun, and shot at someone five times. Good riddance.

P. Duvert, New York

Justice for Megan.

Jennifer Lauren, Washington, D.C.

Yes, he should definitely be punished for this, but 10 years is a lot. There are child offenders that don’t even get two years. I’m sure his team is going to appeal this.

Barbara Avent, Baltimore

May he learn that you can’t go around shooting people.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright