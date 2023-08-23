Former NFL football player Michael Oher, whose story inspired the Oscar-nominated 2009 film “The Blind Side,” has filed a lawsuit against the family the film highlighted as taking Oher in. Oher claims the couple tricked him into signing papers for a conservatorship versus adoption two decades ago.

He is petitioning for the conservatorship to be terminated and paid money earned in his name. Oher’s lawsuit has brought renewed discussion to the white savior trope in Hollywood films. What are your thoughts?

Erin Cameron, Washington, D.C.

I’m glad his version of this story is getting some press this go-around. He mentioned when the movie came out that it was not 100% true. He knew how to read and was already a star football player when they met him. I always thought it was a white savior movie, but I didn’t know they set up a conservatorship and controlled/owned him. Folks saying “he wouldn’t have made it” or “they were already rich” ignore the fact that he was a known athlete that folks knew had the talent to get to the NFL. I hope he can now set the record straight.

Mimi Hafford, Washington, D.C.

This is why we need to start reading everything! He just read the contract they had him sign in 2004 this year! It took him 19 years to find out it was a conservatorship, not an adoption. They played on his ignorance and got richer.

Gary Williams, Gary, Ind.

I never liked that movie, and I never trusted them!

Belinda Bey, Pittsburgh

It’s not as black and white as he claims, and he is being caught up in his own admissions from his previous book that he knew he wasn’t adopted and it was a conservatorship and was just grateful that he had them as family.

Kia Myers, Memphis, Tenn.

Oher is worth $15 million, while the fake family is worth $75. It looks suspect to me.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright