After missing the Tokyo Olympics over marijuana use and other setbacks, track star Sha’Carri Richardson’s redemption came recently at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, where she took gold in the 100m and 200m. What are your thoughts?

Rochelle Mitchell, Atlanta

It’s the bounce-back for me! I love her!

Katrina Briggs, Forney, Texas

I am rooting big for her. This world is cruel and will root for you and support you if it fits their agenda, but when it doesn’t, they will try to destroy your good name! Be great like God ordained you to be.

Bill Leavell, Lansing, Mich.

Congratulations on getting that gold. Break them records and represent. Rising up everywhere and in every way.

Joey B., Houston

I love this for her! It was a lot of folks hating when she lost her chance at the Olympics, and they’ll be quietly rooting for her in silence.

Cynthia Jones, Washington, D.C.

Yes, Sha’Carri! I always root for the underdog! When people stop caring about what others think and concentrate on the mission, it propels them! I knew she could do it!

Compiled by Sarafina Wright