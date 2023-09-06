NCAA football returned this September. Hall of Famer and head coach of the University of Colorado Deion Sanders is making headlines. In his anticipated debut, the Buffaloes had a convincing win against ranked TCU. Critics and supporters alike were stunned by the team’s impressive win. What are your thoughts?

Mitchell Lankford, Washington, D.C.

Way to go!! I love to see this. Father and son have shaken things up.

Dan Washington, Sanford, Fla.

Congratulations, Coach Prime!

Philip C. Alleyne, New York

Fix that defense. They scored 42 points on his defense.

Carlos Jackson, Detroit

I had a co-worker say, “I don’t like him. He sounds too much like a preacher.” I said Deion is a preacher, and Prime Time is his pulpit! That man is using his voice to bring glory to God. Love it! And he’s bringing respect to HBCU sports!

Essie Dowdell, Harrisburg, Pa.

I was waiting for this game, and it didn’t disappoint! Great game! I must admit, it had me screaming at my TV at times, but I enjoyed it immensely.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright