African American tennis star Coco Gauff, 19, recently won her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open, making her the youngest American woman to do so since Serena Williams. What are your thoughts?

Keekee Gonzalez, Newark, N.J.

Congratulations, young queen! Well done, parents!

Sandra Smith, Monroe, La.

Congratulations, and may she continue to elevate. She’s such an amazing talent!

Vonnie Prince, St. Johns, Fla.

Love to her parents. [She] couldn’t have done it without them.

Lisa L. Shuler, Washington, D.C.

Another one for the culture!

Nancy Muñiz, Washington, D.C.

Wow, what a beautiful picture! Great job to the parents. The sky is Coco’s limit.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright