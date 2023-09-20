Artists and enthusiasts have celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop all year long, from performances to festivals. In honor of the art form, what artist has affected you most and why?

Octavius Chatman, Atlanta

KRS-One. I learned a lot coming up as a kid listening to his music.

Donnell Warren, Detroit

Tupac! I got to meet and hang out with him for a weekend at Michigan State University. This was in 1993. That weekend was epic!

Irving Stokes, Jacksonville, Fla.

The very underrated Phife Dawg from A Tribe Called Quest and the ‘Rhyme Animal,’ the great Chuck D.

Jaylan Branch, Washington, D.C.

The Game, only because I was in middle school when he came out, so I grew up listening to him. But I do know the legends before him. They always got my respect and constantly played and blasted through my speakers and earphones.

Saliesha Robinson, Washington, D.C.

Biggie, Tupac, Roxanne Shante, Eric B. and Rakim, and Lauryn Hill. Oh, so many. I can go on and on.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright