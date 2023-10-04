After years of being an unsolved case, Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in the 1996 shooting death of rap legend Tupac Shakur. What are your thoughts?

Emma Madu, Washington, D.C.

Keefe D, who has been talking since 1998 and even wrote a book on the killing, is finally arrested in 2023? Vegas police should be embarrassed. He is the only one still alive at this point.

Shaun Aaron, Akron, Ohio

Keefe D literally admitted to everything. He’s being arrested now for some reason when everybody knew anyway.

Louis Wayne, Baton Rouge, La.

It’s a distraction. The feds been knew who killed Tupac. Keefe is just the scapegoat now to lessen his charges in another case. The government killed Tupac and used us to do it, just like X! ‘Pac was a threat because of his Black Panther connections!

Anita Overton, Pittsburgh

Rest in peace, Tupac. We all miss him, and he can finally rest knowing they finally caught who did this to him.

Deborah Murphy, Washington, D.C.

Wow. It took them almost 30 years, but they finally got him.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright