The Howard University’s men’s swim team received its Northeastern Conference Championship rings last week. This comes after a breakthrough season in which they won their first championship in 34 years. What are your thoughts?

Susette Jackson, Newark, N.J.

Sending a heartfelt congratulations to “HU…You Know!”

Donna Brice, Pittsburgh

Fantastic! So proud of them!

Dorothy Gilliam, Washington, D.C.

Congratulations, gentlemen!

Jennifer Lewis, Washington, D.C

There ain’t nothing we can’t do! Love it!

J. Golden, Memphis, Tenn.

For the culture! The pursuit of excellence is its own reward. Congratulations to all of you. This, and what it took to achieve it, will resonate throughout your lives in unexpected ways and times.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright