Hip-hop icon Missy Elliott was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, making her the first female rap artist to have the honor. What are your thoughts on her legacy?

Detra Taylor, Dallas

Missy has albums that you can listen to without skipping a track. She’s a great producer, writer and artist. She is a musical genius who has always been ahead of her time. Her ‘90s music can stand up to today’s music and fit right in. Congrats!

Laurette Roberts, Washington, D.C.

Missy has earned this and much more. I watched her from the start.

Lorna Riley, Palmdale, Calif.

This honor is deservingly so. Missy is an innovator who was never given her proper just due until recently.

Nicole Curry, Washington, D.C.

I’ve literally been listening to Missy since I was 12, and I will be 39 in two months. She is hands-down the G.O.A.T. Her music is so inspiring. I hope she goes on tour in the near future. It’s on my bucket list to attend her concert.

Nadira Rae, Philadelphia

What a well-deserved honor!