Viewpoints

VIEWPOINTS

WI Web StaffOctober 27, 2021
0 84 1 minute read
Howard University senior Aniyah Vines stands with a classmate holding up a sign at the university's Blackburn Center during a student sit-in on Oct. 13. (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)
Howard University senior Aniyah Vines stands with a classmate holding up a sign at the university's Blackburn Center during a student sit-in on Oct. 13. (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

Howard University students’ #BlackburnTakeover continued during the university’s homecoming weekend, as students camped outside to raise awareness about mold, rodents and other unsanitary living conditions on campus. What are your thoughts on the protest?

Melanie Johnson, Beltsville, Md.
This has been going on for years, but as long as the students re-enroll in the college and they don’t fix anything, they are asking for this.

Lakecia Lewis, Washington, D.C.
As an alumni, I am ashamed.

Amber Lea, Philadelphia
I hope they come to a resolution. Students deserve to feel safe in their housing.

Sandra Nickel, Dallas
This is really sad with all the money that has been given to them.

Lisa Chandler, Brooklyn, N.Y.
As a HU alumna, I stand with the students and have been supporting some of the ones protesting there.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright

Tags
WI Web StaffOctober 27, 2021
0 84 1 minute read

WI Web Staff

Related Articles

D.C. Council Weighs COVID Vaccine Mandate for Eligible Students

October 28, 2021
Sean Blackmon speaks during a rally calling for the extension of the STAY DC program, designed to help District residents adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic with rental and utility assistance, at the John A. Wilson Building on Oct. 24. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Cancel The Rents Calls for Extension of STAY DC Program

October 27, 2021
Founders Library at Howard University (Courtesy of Howard University)

Howard University Entrepreneurship Center Seeded with $16.8 Million PNC Grant

October 27, 2021

McDuffie Enters D.C. Attorney General’s Race

October 27, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker