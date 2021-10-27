Viewpoints

Howard University students’ #BlackburnTakeover continued during the university’s homecoming weekend, as students camped outside to raise awareness about mold, rodents and other unsanitary living conditions on campus. What are your thoughts on the protest?

Melanie Johnson, Beltsville, Md.

This has been going on for years, but as long as the students re-enroll in the college and they don’t fix anything, they are asking for this.

Lakecia Lewis, Washington, D.C.

As an alumni, I am ashamed.

Amber Lea, Philadelphia

I hope they come to a resolution. Students deserve to feel safe in their housing.

Sandra Nickel, Dallas

This is really sad with all the money that has been given to them.

Lisa Chandler, Brooklyn, N.Y.

As a HU alumna, I stand with the students and have been supporting some of the ones protesting there.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright