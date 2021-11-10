Viewpoints

November 10, 2021
A screen shot of a video that purportedly shows the altercation between Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery and a white father and son that resulted in Arbery's shooting death
The trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s death, a 25-year-old Black jogger killed in 2020 after being chased by three white men in Georgia, has begun with controversy as the presiding judge has seated only one Black juror and 11 whites. What are your thoughts?

Tonya Grant, Washington, D.C.

Attorneys choose the jurors. The prosecutor had to say yes, also. They better have a strategy based on their selection.

Marcia Roddy, Chicago

It’s totally wrong for this so-called judge not to put jurors of color in for a fair trial. Unfortunately, we live in a world where justice is one sided.

Kyra Johnson, Washington, D.C.

The one Black juror is there to shift focus off of the 11 white ones and have the world (us) focusing on him/her as if the decision for Arbery receiving justice was in his or her hands.

Julia Bookman, Dallas

The Latin juror in Trayvon’s case came right out and said they peer pressured her into a not guilty vote, Why is this even still a thing?

Ruth Jackson, Springfield, Mass.

“The hand that has the gold rule.” Just or injust somebody is going to get the short end of the stick.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright

