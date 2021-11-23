Viewpoints

A jury found Kyle Rittenhouse, who traveled to Wisconsin and shot three people, two fatally, during a police brutality protest last year, not guilty on all charges. The verdict has sparked discourse and demonstrations. What are your thoughts?

Deborah Cotton, Washington, D.C.

Not even surprised. The judge threw out every charge that would convict him, so there was nothing to convict him of, duh! He chose his own jury, what did anyone expect?

A. Ware, Los Angeles

It is obvious that Kyle Rittenhouse deliberately provoked violence by bringing an automatic militia-style weapon to an already overheated BLM protest. This is juvenile and was not thought out responsibly by the then 17-year-old boy. However, to allow him to go free without any consequences is not justice and an extremely dangerous message to send regarding vigilantism.

Abigail Sanderson, Washington, D.C.

Not surprised at all. His trial was a day at the playground.

Anthony Sidney, Glen Burnie, Md.

When this judge threw out the gun charges and said the victims of the shootings could NOT be referred to as “victims,” yet he kept referring to Kyle’s case as “privileged” we knew he would walk. This judge was put on this case for a reason!

Bobbie Willis, Macon, Ga.

This is a sad day. What message this sends.

