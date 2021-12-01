Viewpoints

WI Web StaffDecember 1, 2021
**FILE** Virgil Abloh (Myles Kalus Anak Jihem via Wikimedia Commons)
**FILE** Virgil Abloh (Myles Kalus Anak Jihem via Wikimedia Commons)

Trailblazing designer Virgil Abloh, who broke glass ceilings in the luxury fashion industry, died Sunday at 41 after a private battle with cancer. How will you remember the fashion icon?

LT Blake, Cambridge, Md.
RIP to one of fashion’s greatest to ever do it.

Tsu Wilson, Washington, D.C.
I’m so heartbroken. An icon. A legend. May he rest in peace.

Adrienne Woodfork, Chicago
Humble warrior!

Tamara Cannon, Winston-Salem, N.C.
He did not even look sick. He was at the Met Gala a couple of months ago. All the best to his family.

Catherine Galloway, Washington, D.C.
He seemed so “lucky.” You never know. Condolences to his family, professional associates and fans.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright

