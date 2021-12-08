Viewpoints

NFL legend and Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders brought in Instagram model Brittany Renner to advise his student-athletes about the women they may meet on social media and common pitfalls for athletes. What are your thoughts on this approach?

John Tanner, Washington, D.C.

This is something that the NBA does for rookies. It is important because that team, and all people, need to understand a different side of popularity. At a time when visibility and resources are optimized, people who want to take advantage of those things from you are also optimized.

Marsha Jones, Los Angeles

Hopefully, these athletes already know this. The bonus is, they got it from the horse’s mouth. The lesson that should be learned from her visit is, you are a target (in more ways than one) know your worth and don’t be taken advantage of!

Tosin King, Washington, D.C.

This is great; more colleges should do the same!

Adrienne Gonzalez, New York

This makes perfect sense because while I’m sure he’s said the same thing directly to his players, it probably hits differently to hear it coming from someone like her.

Donald Ford, Houston

You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink, as the saying goes. Coach Prime is just trying to help these young men. Don’t bash him!

Compiled by Sarafina Wright