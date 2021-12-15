A jury has found actor Jussie Smollett, best known for his role on the Fox drama “Empire,” guilty of staging a racist and homophobic attack nearly three years ago in Chicago. What are your thoughts?

Louis Nelson, Chicago

He played stupid games and he got stupid prizes. What a waste of his career and his life! To bring his family into this, including his mother, is just shameful.

G. DeMarks, Washington, D.C.

Welp. … Whatever he thought he was going to get out of doing this, I bet he didn’t expect this outcome. Hard lesson to learn. Now let’s move on.

Gloria Dawson, Kingsland, Ga.

He was wrong for his part. They seem to find all the evidence needed to convict certain people but [for] others it’s a needle in a haystack.

Troy Allston, New York

Not surprised. He’s full of crap. Those guys he paid weren’t taking the fall for him.

Kenneth West, Detroit

This should not have gone to trial because he made a deal with the Chicago prosecutor earlier, then they called in a special prosecutor to re-charge him.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright