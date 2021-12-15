Actor Jussie Smollett leaves Leighton Criminal Courthouse after his court appearance in Chicago on March 14, 2019. Smollett stands accused of arranging a homophobic, racist attack against himself in an attempt to raise his profile because he was dissatisfied with his salary on the Fox television drama "Empire." (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)
Actor Jussie Smollett leaves Leighton Criminal Courthouse after his court appearance in Chicago on March 14, 2019. Smollett stands accused of arranging a homophobic, racist attack against himself in an attempt to raise his profile because he was dissatisfied with his salary on the Fox television drama "Empire." (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

A jury has found actor Jussie Smollett, best known for his role on the Fox drama “Empire,” guilty of staging a racist and homophobic attack nearly three years ago in Chicago. What are your thoughts?

Louis Nelson, Chicago

He played stupid games and he got stupid prizes. What a waste of his career and his life! To bring his family into this, including his mother, is just shameful.

G. DeMarks, Washington, D.C.

Welp. … Whatever he thought he was going to get out of doing this, I bet he didn’t expect this outcome. Hard lesson to learn. Now let’s move on.

Gloria Dawson, Kingsland, Ga.

He was wrong for his part. They seem to find all the evidence needed to convict certain people but [for] others it’s a needle in a haystack.

Troy Allston, New York

Not surprised. He’s full of crap. Those guys he paid weren’t taking the fall for him.

Kenneth West, Detroit

This should not have gone to trial because he made a deal with the Chicago prosecutor earlier, then they called in a special prosecutor to re-charge him.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, https://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact