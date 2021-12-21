Acclaimed feminist author, activist and cultural critic bell hooks has died at the age of 69. What are your thoughts?

Nicole Jones, Washington, D.C.

I loved her book “Sisters of the Yam.” May she rest in peace. My prayers go out to her family and friends.

Tiffanie Renee, Atlanta

A beautiful soul who was loved and revered by the Spelman College sisterhood! Grateful our paths met in this lifetime. A life well lived.

Doris Marrero, Washington, D.C.

My heartfelt condolences to the family of this beautiful inspirational woman.

Ab Baker, Alexandria, Va.

What an incalculable loss, such a cherished elder. May the ancestors celebrate and light her path forward to her final home.

LaRae Barnes, Honolulu, Hawaii

The first time I read her work, I was in college. I finally felt understood and represented in life. What a legacy she leaves us. An inspiring Black woman in every way. Thank you for achieving your greatness and showing so many the way.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright