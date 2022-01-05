A petition to recast the late Chadwick Boseman’s character T’Challa in Marvel’s “Black Panther” has garnered over 50,000 signatures, though some fans disagree with attempting to revive the character. What are your thoughts?

Brett Wilson, Tulsa, Okla.

Recast T’Challa for “Black Panther”! For all those who do not want a recast, when would be the appropriate time to recast in the future?

Christian Miller, Atlanta

No one has a problem with a reboot sometime from now. Just not an immediate recast with the current Marvel character universe.

John Suggs, Washington, D.C.

His brother said it was OK, and I’m cool with that.

Sandra Booker, Washington, D.C.

No recasting of T’Challa. Leave his legacy intact. He earned it.

Jill Robi, Washington, D.C.

Had Chadwick not passed, T’Challa’s existence wouldn’t be a question. His story clearly is unfinished. So finish it with a recasting. Chadwick’s brother said that’s what he would have wanted. T’Challa, the only Black king in the MCU and he doesn’t have to perish prematurely. Banner has been recast in this universe. They can recast the king.

