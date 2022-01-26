Civil rights leaders and Democrats expressed disappointment at the U.S. Senate’s failure to advance key voting rights legislation and change the filibuster rule last week. With more than 30 states having enacted stricter voting laws since the 2020 election, many are wondering what’s next. What are your thoughts?

Glen Green, Stroudsburg, Pa.

Y’all keep voting these disgusting politicians in power, thinking they will get you that equal rights level playing field you so deserve. But, it has been proven and will always continue to be, these politicians don’t want you to be at peace with one another. America has been melting for a long time now. No politician can do America right, only the people.

Renee Blake, Washington, D.C.

We continue to wait and pray and beg the oppressor to give us power over them. Yeah, OK. Why do we think this is going to be a thing?

Rodney Williams, Pittsburgh

Repeating the same behaviors — pleading, praying and begging those who despise us to grant us the power to dismantle their reign over us — repeated behaviors with expectations of different outcomes is called what? Insanity?

Jay Harmon, Denver

I mean, we the Black people are not surprised.

Donald Hart, Detroit

[Sens. Joe] Manchin and [Kyrsten Sinema] are nothing more than Republican plants within the Democratic Party.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright