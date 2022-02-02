Cheslie Kryst, winner of the 2019 Miss USA pageant, died Sunday at 30 years old after jumping to her death from her New York City apartment building. What are your thoughts on the tragedy?

Lillie Huff, Washington, D.C.

So tragic! Condolences to her family.

Janice Rucker, Louisville, Ky.

Wow! After watching the Janet Jackson documentary and seeing what she went through in her life, I thought to myself, thank God she survived this life with no drugs and alcohol. And then I saw this. My heart is broken, wondering what happened in her life that she felt it wasn’t worth living.

Paulette Beckford, New York

So beautiful. Wow. A deeper investigation must take place. Depression and mental health are demons that come to take hold of you and destroy you. Cry out to Jesus and have someone you can trust to speak with and hold you in prayer. Condolences go out to her family and friends. Father God, heal the brokenhearted, heal mental illnesses, and heal the sickness of depression.

Yolanda Cooper, Dallas

Wow! I’ve literally had this woman’s picture on my treadmill since she won as motivation to stay active and fit. She was such a beautiful spirit. My prayers and deepest condolences to her family.

Carlene Edwards, Washington, D.C.

Only God knows why? Such a beautiful, smart and talented young lady. Condolences to those affected.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright