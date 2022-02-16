Rapper Jim Jones says he was ignored for over an hour while waiting for service during a recent visit to a Gucci store. He joins many Black celebrities who’ve accused other high-end retailers of similar treatment. What are your thoughts?

Marlo Williams, Washington, D.C.

It’s his fault! He should’ve left the store.

Sam Montgomery, Atlanta

Here’s a guy who stated his mom taught him how to French kiss. If you notice, he has been in the media so much now. That’s to override the statement he made about his mom after receiving so much backlash. Jim Jones, just get off of it already.

Cornell Graham, Jackson, Miss.

Don’t spend your money where it’s not appreciated. It ain’t that hard. Stop crying.

Jerey Ojeah, Washington, D.C.

When are you guys going to learn? A lot of Black celebrities walk around like billboards for these companies and they treat them like crap. I guess when you guys start respecting Black designers, they will show you some respect! Classic snub.

Connie Reeves, Des Moine, Iowa

I really think he should get someone to compose a letter for him on exactly what happened and how he truly feels and send it to their corporate heads at the top. The power of the pen is huge!

Compiled by Sarafina Wright