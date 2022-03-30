In a surprising turn of events, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Do you think Smith overreacted?

Tina Clark, Crestview, Fla.

Will’s speech meant nothing to me after that moment. It would’ve meant more had he not slapped the taste out of someone’s mouth. We all understand the struggle because we still see it daily, but he added more to it at the same time. People of color will forever keep fighting for a place in this world. We have to pick our battles and tonight wasn’t that night to pick that one.

Donna M., Washington, D.C.

There have been several rappers who have made comments about Jada and her hair and the entanglement she had. Will didn’t run up on any of them. Chris is a comedian. He cracks jokes. I don’t think it warranted him being chastised like he was a disobedient child!

Michelle Murphy, Grand Rapids, Mich.

I didn’t know that I could love this Black man so much. He did what Black women all over the world needed to see: a Black man defending a Black woman, his wife! Chris Rock was out of line!

S. Sheena, Washington, D.C.

Chris was mocking Jada’s bald head, not her career. The hit was unnecessary and so was making fun of her baldness, which is due to autoimmune disease.

Kurt Felix, Washington, D.C.

People talk about him defending his wife, but Chris is a comedian and was doing what comedians do. Will did not have to meet that with violence. He tried to say something in his acceptance speech but it spoiled the mood for me.