Since slapping comedian Chris Rock live on stage at the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith has issued an apology and resigned as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Some say the backlash against Smith is warranted, while others say it’s extreme. What are your thoughts?

Chris Allen, Greensboro, N.C.

Chris Rock was working, so wouldn’t this be workplace violence? So it should be out of [Smith’s] hands. It isn’t funny when someone shoots up a place because they didn’t like what someone said, and it’s not funny what Will did, but he got praised the entire night.

Gwen Johnson, Winston-Salem, N.C.

Now, what disciplinary actions are being brought against Chris? His monologue/script was approved by the Academy and the insensitive joke about this man’s wife was not in it. He deliberately did that to set these wheels in motion.

Kyle Hopkins, Washington, D.C.

Where is the outrage over Adrian Brody sexually assaulting Halle Berry live on stage in front of her husband and the world? Until I hear how he was disciplined, I can’t care less about a man getting slapped for shooting his mouth off about another man’s wife!

Andres W.

Will was wrong and acted very ignorant, and I’m a fan of his work. I bet he wouldn’t slap a white comedian. Yeah, I bet he wouldn’t.

Debra Charleston, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Stop defending Will just because he’s Black. Will reacted childishly, and he should have been kicked out of the Oscars ASAP. A real respectable man would’ve never even thought of reacting in such a childish manner. I had much respect for Will up until this moment. Now my respect goes to Chris for keeping his composure.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright