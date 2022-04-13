The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued a 10-year ban to actor Will Smith for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars last month. Do you agree with the punishment?

Marlene Davis, Washington, D.C.

It’s fair. But … the torture of regret is the real punishment.

Secy Syll, Washington, D.C.

Foul, because that punishment was a slap in the face. So whoopie, Will doesn’t have to buy another expressive tux to attend. He’ll have to watch it on TV like most of the common folks. He still can be awarded one, which makes no sense. Someone else will pick it up for him. There should be some kind of repercussion for that embarrassing debacle. Will and Jada should be fined and banned from being able to receive awards.

Sheron Fraser, Indianapolis, Ind.

It was too excessive, heavy-handed, and out of step with a growing tolerance for verbal and physical aggression in the academy ecosystem of media. Also, Will Smith has never done anything worthy of censure. As a first-time offender, he should be given more grace.

Winifred Brown, Washington, D.C.

Why do people act like he gets a pass for assault just because we love him so much? It was absolutely assault. People go to jail for assault. This is his jail sentence. I do believe he cares, and I do believe it will hinder some financial growth. It will affect his entire family. Prayers for Will for sure.

Mekah Hill, Washington, D.C.

If they had a track record of punishing wrongdoing by everyone, then it would be fair. However, John Wayne, Roman Polanski and Woody Allen all received nothing. So until they start punishing everyone, the answer is no, it’s not fair.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright