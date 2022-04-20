Music star Lizzo made her long-awaited “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut over the weekend to rave reviews. What did you think of her performance?

Jessica W., Plantation, Fla.

I’m not being biased at all, but that episode was one of the funniest ones in recent years. “SNL” can be very hit-or-miss, and it was all around a really good episode.

Chistina Herron, Virginia Beach, Va.

She was amazing, and I am really proud of her. Her mom was with her, too. Epic. “Special” is a beautiful song, and it’ll one day be a classic.

Kimberly Butler, Roanoke, Va.

I’m sick of Lizzo. I like her singing, but I’m tired of her showing her body all the time to make a point.

Mike Higgins, Washington, D.C.

She was phenomenal — outstanding monologue, sketches and musical performances. Enjoyed it from start to finish.

Robert Patterson, Gary, Ind.

She was really good! And her stage presence on her second song, “Special,” was amazing! She just made a new fan.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright