On Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk,” singer and actress Janelle Monáe revealed that she identifies as nonbinary and her preferred pronouns are now “they.” More and more celebrities are speaking up about the spectrum of gender. What are your thoughts?

Beth V., Alexandria, Va.

Language evolves; it’s an ever-changing, organic thing. “They” is not a perfect pronoun for a single nonbinary person, but it’s the best option we have. I think all the ways in which humans embrace that we are complex beings are lovely. It seems Janelle Monáe has really reflected on who they are at their core. I applaud that in every person who does so.

Kanova Mitchell, Atlanta

I don’t care about calling people their preferred pronouns. My problem is I’m talking about Demi Lovato and my nieces start screaming at me, “It’s they! It’s they!” I’m never going to remember that. I’m also never going to be a pronoun in bio or introduce myself as “Kanova, she/her” person. I’m too old to care.

Glynn Jones, Washington, D.C.

She can identify as “they,” “it,” “we” or whatever she wants. I identify her as a she. Now respect my position likewise! I’ve always heard that what other people think about me is none of my business, so stop trying to make your business mine!

Jennifer Denise, Washington, D.C.

Yet another reason to love Janelle Monáe. Unafraid to live their truth.

Michael Townsend, Virginia Beach, Va.

I love Janelle Monáe and their music. Always been so unapologetic and unafraid to be who they are!