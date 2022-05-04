Calls are growing for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from detention in Russia after President Joe Biden announced a recent prisoner swap of a former Marine for a Russian convicted in the U.S. of drug trafficking. What are your thoughts?

Tammy Rambert, Washington, D.C.

I know who I’m voting for next time and it will not be Biden-Harris. This is a mess, and they sat back and let Russia do this. I bet if it were someone Caucasian, the story would read differently. I pray for Griner and hope she comes back to the U.S. safe.

Floyd Blair, New York

She needs a miracle. Those people up for swap have been imprisoned for years, sadly.

Ronald Nelson, Fairfax, Va.

I think she’s got to go to trial first before a swap can be performed. There are probably some technicalities.

Benjamin Byrd, Philadelphia

To the people out there who have no sympathy for her, y’all are miserable people that need God in your life. Then you can have compassion and empathy in your heart.

Bree Branch, Philadelphia

She should be released. She’s been locked up since February 2022.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright