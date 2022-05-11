A leaked draft opinion suggests the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case that made abortion legal. Lawmakers and reproductive rights advocates have vehemently come out against such a reversal. What are your thoughts?

Trevor Coore, Washington, D.C.

With a conservative majority currently on the Supreme Court, I predict that Roe v. Wade will be overturned. Elections do have consequences.

Arie White, Washington, D.C.

Women deserve the right and access to legal and safe abortions.

Will Richards, Columbus, Ohio

Mark my words! They will weaponize overturning Roe by criminally charging Black women at an alarming rate for having miscarriages beyond their control and falsely accusing her of attempting to perform an abortion on herself. I can see that coming from one million miles away.

Gayle Pulley, Leavenworth, Kan.

We must vote — all of us. They want to go back to slavery days. Wake up, people. They don’t care about you. Very sad, anything to keep their power.

Susan Crump, Washington, D.C.

At their taped confirmation hearings, every conservative justice on the court said that they wouldn’t touch Roe. Well, that was a lie.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright