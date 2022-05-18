An 18-year-old white man is accused of a mass shooting Saturday at a grocery store in a predominately Black area of Buffalo, N.Y., where at least 10 people were killed with an assault rifle. However, the accused gunman was taken into custody alive. What’s your take?

Dru McCoy, Augusta, Ga.

They know how to play the system, and they know they have “the complexion for the protection.” They’re in prison, happy about what they’ve done, hanging on to any possible chance of release.

Demetrius Johnson, New Haven, Conn.

Are we surprised? No. The fact he livestreamed it, and yet he still was taken into custody without incident. He had the N-word etched on his weapon …

Millard Iverson, Seattle

I saw the video of the actual shooting, and no doubt in my mind, this was racial.

Kimberley Harris, Washington, D.C.

It really just doesn’t seem fair. We know life isn’t fair, but this is so far-right extreme that it’s off the cliff. I can’t wrap my mind around this tragedy. How could this happen to such lovely people? I would imagine the devil is quite happy right now.

Ro Thompson, Washington, D.C.

This is beyond sad, and again, all we will do is talk.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright