A mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old murdered 19 children and two teachers with an AR-15, has reignited the gun reform debate in America. What are your thoughts on the tragedy?

Tony Curtis, New York

These things largely happen only in this country. The politicians are failing the public by not getting this proliferation of firearms off the streets! When will it be enough for the policymakers to decide to act in the public interest?

Louise Marvel, Boston

He [shot] his grandma first, then went to the school. This is on the governor and the other Republicans in power in Texas. Those children and the teachers’ blood is on all of your hands. And don’t send those lame thoughts and prayers because they mean absolutely nothing.

Michael Jenkins, Washington, D.C.

Stubbornness against gun control keeps this crime ongoing! How many more must die because of abstract refusal to change?

Edward Collins, Long Beach, Calif.

Everyone can conceal and carry without a permit. This is on you, Greg Abbott.

David Williams, Washington, D.C.

These poor children were heroes, and these alleged “good guys with guns” didn’t do their jobs. With that said, these mentally ill gun lovers out here pretending as if there is a purpose outside of war for these semi-automatic weapons. I choose children over semi-automatic rifles!

Compiled by Sarafina Wright