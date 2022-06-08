Walmart has apologized for its Juneteenth-inspired ice cream after receiving backlash. However, other Juneteenth-related items, including party supplies and T-shirts, remain for sale. Many are decrying the commercialization of the holiday. What are your thoughts?

Martina Williams, Swedesboro, N.J.

Walmart is going to sell anything. It’s up to us not to buy it!

Tamika Moton, Cleveland

It’s a holiday. Walmart is also selling merchandise for Father’s Day and Pride Month.

Thomas Price, New York

So who did Walmart apologize to? It sounds like the same apology we got for our enslavement.

Michael Robinson, Washington, D.C.

What’s wrong with that? Maybe some of us want to buy them.

Carlena Saunders, Philadelphia

If I buy a Juneteenth shirt, it will not be from profit-driven Walmart.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright