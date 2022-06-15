Mellody Hobson, chairwoman of Starbucks, is joining the ownership of the Denver Broncos football team, making her the first Black female owner in NFL history. What are your thoughts?

Tim Hall, Washington, D.C.

What percent of the team will she own? If she’s a majority owner, I congratulate her. Otherwise, this move is just PR for the NFL.

Dwayne Hunter, Washington, D.C.

I love her investment advice. She was always on point.

Angelia Tolbert, Washington, D.C.

Venus and Serena did it in 2009, but congrats!

Michaela Janae, Kansas City, Mo.

I’m happy for her, even if it’s the Broncos.

Noelle Butler, Chicago

This makes me so happy. I love me some Mellody.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright