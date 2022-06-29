Almost 50 years after being signed into law, the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade that made abortion a constitutional right. As a result, at least nine states have immediately banned abortion, some with no exemption for rape or incest. What are your thoughts?

Nnamdi Obiako, Washington, D.C.

By 2050, studies say the U.S. will be a white minority country with the rise of immigration, interracial marriages and births, and access to abortion services. They are panicked, so yes, they will do anything they can to stop that train from reaching its scheduled station by 2050. The fight for them is for white supremacy, which means women’s rights, immigrants’ rights, Black and brown people’s rights are all going to be collateral damage.

Nicholas Hawkins, Arlington, Wash.

Good. God wins, always.

Tonia Foster, Washington, D.C.

The female anatomy is the only and most legislated anatomy in America. But this vote was really about the upcoming changes of numerical minority vs. numerical majority.

Donald R. Peltier, Grand Prairie, Texas

It is one thing for the Supreme Court to say the federal government will not use tax dollars to fund abortion. It’s another thing to say the federal and state governments will prohibit a woman from having the procedure. My focus is heightened to help the thousand of helpless children and babies who are left by the wayside of these same proponents once they are out of the womb.

William Bagley, Brownsville, Pa.

We Americans know that our presidents have the bully pulpit to sound the alarm. So President Biden/Harris are sending out an SOS! SCOTUS is showing its weaknesses. Let’s muster our own self-directional approach. We will stay calm and be that shelter in the middle of this storm. Peace be still.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright