A federal judge in New York sentenced R. Kelly to 30 years following his conviction on racketeering on sex trafficking charges. Many have responded that the sentence is too harsh, while others say the time fits the crime. What are your thoughts?

Dan Gerber, Kingston, Jamaica

He’s been preying on women and girls for much longer than that. That’s a light sentence in my eyes.

Sheila Peel, Porterville, Miss.

The thing for me is that they couldn’t prove he did all this, so they used a trumped-up charge they used for mobsters when they couldn’t catch them. So if you didn’t have proof, why was he the face of catching famous people? All of the women were of legal age except one, and she wasn’t here to tell her story.

Michelle Barnes, New York

He’s been in there 25 years already! Who cares? Bye, Robert. You done stepped your last step.

Bennie Gossett, Washington, D.C.

In the meantime, for trying to overthrow the government, you only get three months in jail. The system is corrupt.

Lenn Liggins, Washington, D.C.

I’m laughing at people bringing up other [people’s] crimes and not dealing with the crime at hand. This was a guy who was a predator of young women and girls. We should care about them.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright