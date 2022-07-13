Pressure is mounting for President Biden to help WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is imprisoned in Russia after pleading guilty to drug charges but said she did not intentionally break the law. What are your thoughts?

Darryl Lisbon, Washington, D.C.

BG didn’t know that (hashish oil) was illegal, and she didn’t know a war was brewing. All that to say, America should step in because you’ve done it before. Now she just needs some health or mental concerns and will be coming home.

H. McGee, Mount Dora, Fla.

I feel for her, and I’m a big fan, but diving into the story, she is in a hostile country with laws that she broke or violated.

Rocky White, Atlanta

Russia has no incentive, politically or otherwise, to negotiate her release. She picked a terrible time to get hemmed up.

Wesley Spain, Farmington, Minn.

People have conveniently short memories. Remember when A$AP Rocky was arrested in Sweden for assault and Liangelo Ball in China for theft of sunglasses? You might have forgotten. Google it. The media doesn’t want you to remember, either. They were both home in a few days because we had better leaders in place.

Penny Houston, Washington, D.C.

Trump needs to do [a favor] for America and get her back home since he and his family have such close ties with Russia. Yes, she did make a mistake, and she did admit to not having any intentions of breaking the law. Step up, Trump! Praying she safely returns home to her family!

Compiled by Sarafina Wright