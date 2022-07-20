Veteran actress and “Mother of Black Hollywood” Jenifer Lewis recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. What are your thoughts on her achievement?

Patty Smith, Washington, D.C.

It’s about time! Congratulations to her! Well deserved!

Jamar Buford, Kansas City, Mo.

Well-deserved and should’ve been given way before now. There are a few other stars that will remain nameless that received a star before her, which does not make any sense to me.

Brenda Fulmore, New York

So well-deserved. I love Lady Jenifer.

Donna Wages, Washington, D.C.

Awesome. Her book was great as well!

Joliana Scipio, Washington, D.C

It’s about time! She is amazing.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright