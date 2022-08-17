The State of the American Teacher and State of the American Principal surveys found a third of educators were told to limit their classroom conversations about racism and gender studies, commonly referred to as “critical race theory.” What are your thoughts?

Natasha B., Washington, D.C.

Because slavery is now “involuntary relocation,” they can’t actually teach. They have to sidestep and pretend America was built on, I guess, tufts of Abe Lincoln’s facial hair and a divine sense of entitlement.

Dorine Roby, San Francisco

Watch out for the so-called white liberals. They believe they’re helping by speaking out against CRT. A few Martin Luther King Jr. quotes and they believe they’ve solved racism and can speak effectively on racial matters.

Gregory Cancryn, Washington, D.C.

Let’s be sure “not to teach American history.” If you don’t want kids to know the truth, eliminate the subject from the curriculum.

Kenneth Patton, Hampton, Va.

Rockefeller created the public school system and said this about the curriculum. He didn’t want thinkers. He wanted non-questioning workers. So let that roll around your brain. Generation after generation, programmed to be workers and fed a fake white history. What could go wrong?

James Perrington, New York

America being America.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright