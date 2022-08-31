The Biden administration announced $10,000 in student loan forgiveness for eligible borrowers and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. This move will effectively cancel debt for an estimated 43 million Americans. But while many are celebrating, some disapprove. What are your thoughts?

Walter Crawford, Newark, Del.

Education shouldn’t put people in debt for their life. It’s ridiculous. One percent of the military budget could give us all education.

D. Edem, Austin, Texas

Yes. Best president ever. Biden is super good.

Michael Mills, Chicago

All I can say is, ‘Thank you, President Biden!’

Omar Al-Amin, Joliet, Illinois

If I’d known that the student loans would be forgiven, I would’ve gotten a loan for my college expenses, too! How is it possible to get a loan from the people that you don’t have to pay back?

Claudette Cooper, Washington, D.C.

There is no such thing as free. Everyone who pays taxes will be paying for this.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright