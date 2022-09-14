Singer Halle Bailey will play Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.” Bailey, a Black woman, has drawn criticism from some fantasy fans who believe the fictional character should be white. However, celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg have spoken out against such rhetoric. What are your thoughts?

Loretta Fitzgerald, Lorton, Va.

So they aren’t angry because this country and many others stole people and forced them to work for free. They are, however, angry about fictional characters, and they love the blue people [of “Avatar”].

Tehra Bouldin, Dallas

They’re mad we exist in real life.

Donnie Adison, Washington, D.C.

They are just mad cause they grew up in a world where their parents told them they were the only ones that mattered and come to find out, it’s just not true. Stay mad and miserable.

Michael Jenkins, New York

Some people don’t want inclusion because it interferes with the mythic dreams they have built over the years in which others are not included! It removes that pat on the back they always give themselves for being the greatest!

Karen Calloway, Oakland, Calif.

People angry about diversity in fantasy films or any films really show their ignorance and hatefulness. I’m looking forward to seeing these movies.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright