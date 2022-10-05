Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in a Thursday night game resulted in the firing of a neurologist who cleared him to play just four days after suffering from an alleged concussion. The incident has reignited conversations about player safety, particularly head trauma, in the NFL. What are your thoughts?

Lemont Wortham, Wilson, N.C.

Trust me. They would not have thrown Tom Brady back out there.

Sandy-Watson, Washington, D.C.

They should be fined, sued and fired. Let’s see if the NFL can be as no-nonsense as the Celtics and the NBA.

Avelardo Soto, Austin, Texas

You have to understand that to owners, he’s just a tool to be used, whether it’s a little banged-up or not. They’re not actual humans.

Craig Hathaway, Washington, D.C.

He has to take some responsibility, too. These athletes are grown adults. They need to think about their health first; it’s not just on the organization. All parties involved are to blame. Not to mention the fans who weren’t complaining at kickoff.

Alonzo Henley, Miami

Everyone is talking about how the Dolphins should not have put Tua in the game, but it’s not all on the Dolphins organization. What about that dirty slam from the Bengals? The NFL has a policy that protects the QB from certain hits. The Bengals player should be penalized for that hit.

