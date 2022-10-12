After a recording of racist comments toward African Americans by Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and several Los Angeles Council members was published, Martinez resigned. Residents and political leaders are calling for all involved members to resign. What are your thoughts?

Birdie Chapman, Houston

I am not surprised. I worked in this state, and it is widespread! Power, majority race, and control bring it out! She and the others meant exactly what they said. They need to resign from the council! You are supposed to work for all the people, not just yours!

Sonarisa Jones, Washington, D.C.

Good riddance. Not punishment enough, though.

Phyllis Smith, Cleveland

I’m not surprised — not at all. Nury Martinez is part of the newly formed “white Hispanic.” It was created to increase the rapidly decreasing white demographic. Congratulations to Martinez on her honorary white woman status!

Renee Robinson, Germantown, Pa.

It’s racism on both sides of the political divide. Sadly, the brown girl doesn’t recognize her roots.

Clayton Clemmons, Huntington Beach, Calif.

Not surprised by this at all.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright

First Name Last Name Email address: List choice Our House D.C. WIN Daily Submitting... Thank you, your sign-up request was successful! Please check your e-mail inbox. {{message}} Leave this field empty if you're human: