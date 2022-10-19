After being restricted from several social media platforms for antisemitic posts, Kanye West is reportedly buying Parler, a conservative social media platform. What are your thoughts?

Patti Livingston, Detroit

Please stop giving this guy attention.

April Cumberbatch, Washington, D.C.

Don’t laugh now. This man had been sick, and no one helped him. Instead, they all wanted to profit from his fame!

Mtu Mkubwa, Washington, D.C.

That’s the American way. I see nothing wrong with it.

L’Rae Hawkins, Utica, N.Y.

So he can shame and disrespect Black women and Black people in general, but social media draws the line at antisemitic disrespect? Oh, OK, I got it.

Lisa Natham, Peoria, Ariz.

What could possibly go wrong?

Compiled by Sarafina Wright

