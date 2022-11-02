Since the purchase of Twitter by controversial billionaire Elon Musk, users and celebrities alike have announced they are leaving the platform. What are your thoughts?
Lester Holmes, Cleveland
We need our own platforms to stop being at the mercy of others.
Delphine Fairley, Washington, D.C.
They should leave. Why keep making that racist rich and being part of something that allows insults and lies against you? Karen Hunter has a platform. Move over there.
Debra Farmer, Meridian, Miss.
I left today! I don’t ever use it anyway. Certainly not paying for it.
Elliot Tate, Wilmington, Del.
Letting an eccentric billionaire influence your decision to interact on a social media platform is quite telling. Zuck isn’t any better. Protect your peace by whatever means, but you’re better off blocking and keeping it moving.
Nelson Veale, Lewiston, N.C.
Join Fanbase if you decide to leave Twitter. Black-owned social media platform. I’m staying on Twitter until it gets too toxic.
Compiled by Sarafina Wright
