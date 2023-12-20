D.C. Council member Vincent C. Gray recently announced he will not seek reelection for the Ward 7 council seat.

Gray, in his second consecutive term as Ward 7 council member, made his announcement on Wednesday amid speculation about whether he would enter the 2024 Ward 7 Democratic primary. That race currently has six candidates: Veda Rasheed, Ebbon Allen, Eboni-Rose Thompson, Ebony Payne, Kelvin Brown and Wendell Felder.

Gray, a former D.C. council chairman and mayor, has more than 30 years of public service under his belt.

After serving as director of D.C. Department of Human Services and founding executive director of Covenant House DC throughout the 1990s, Gray became Ward 7 council member in 2005 after defeating incumbent Kevin Chavous.

When then-Council Chairwoman Linda Cropp announced her mayoral campaign in 2006, Gray ran for the seat, defeating his council colleague Kathleen Patterson with the slogan, “One City.” As council chairman, Gray successfully shepherded legislation to provide universal pre-kindergarten.

In 2010, Gray defeated then-D.C. Mayor Adrian Fenty to become District mayor. In that role, he oversaw a slight drop in unemployment, private-sector job growth, and a revamp of the public school feeder pattern. Gray also touted the transformation of Walter Reed Army Medical Center, St. Elizabeths campus, and Skyland Town Center as crowning achievements.

In 2014, amid an ongoing ethics investigation into his 2010 mayoral campaign, Gray lost his reelection bid to then-Ward 4 D.C. Council member Muriel Bowser (D). Two years later, he set his sights on the Ward 7 council seat, then occupied by his protege Yvette Alexander.

Gray defeated Alexander in 2016, since then representing Ward 7 on the D.C. Council. In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Gray won reelection during the Democratic primary with 45.4% of the vote.

While on the council, Gray governed over health, economic development, human services, education, recreation, and libraries, while also leading a special committee on youth violence prevention. As chairperson of the council’s Committee on Health, a role he served throughout most of his most recent council stint, Gray advanced legislation intended to realize his vision of what he described as an east-end public health system.

This year, after suffering a stroke, Gray continued to serve on the council and make public appearances, even as he rebuffed questions about his capabilities. While he hasn’t endorsed any candidate as of yet, Gray said he will continue to be an advocate for District residents — in his final year in office and as a private citizen.

“It has been one of the great honors of my life to serve District of Columbia residents as Ward 7 council member, council chair and mayor,” Gray said.

“With determination and by working together, we achieved what we set out to accomplish, overcame great challenges and, most importantly, uplifted people from all walks of life,” he continued. “Much work remains to be done, as does the task of ensuring continued progress on many fronts. My final year in office will be no different than any other; every day I will put my shoulder to the stone and serve the people who sent me here.”