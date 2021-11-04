Virginia Confirms Another COVID Death in 10-19 Age Group

The Virginia Department of Health has reported another coronavirus-related death in the 10-19 age group.

The department said the youth resided in the Central Health District but didn’t give an exact age, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

The death is the 10th due to the virus in the age range of 10-19 and the third in the past six weeks, AP reported.

It’s the 16th death in the under-20 category, of which five have been reported since Sept. 30.