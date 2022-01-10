**FILE** Dr. Danny Avula (Courtesy of virginia.gov)
**FILE** Dr. Danny Avula (Courtesy of virginia.gov)

Dr. Danny Avula has resigned as Virginia’s coronavirus vaccination coordinator.

Avula said he decided to take on other duties in the Virginia Department of Health and resume his role as director of the Richmond City and Henrico County health districts, The Associated Press reported, citing the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Christy Gray, the health department’s director of the immunization division, will now supervise vaccinations in the state, AP reported.

As of Monday, roughly 5.8 million Virginians have been fully vaccinated, or 68% of the state population, according to an online dashboard.

