Virginia Officials Lay Out COVID Vaccine Plan for Youths

Virginia has set into motion its plans to administer coronavirus vaccines for children ages 5-11.

Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccination coordinator, said about 377,000 doses of the vaccine will be distributed across the state, The Associated Press reported. Of the 377,000, 252,000 are headed to physician offices, health departments and community vaccination centers.

The remaining will go to pharmacies through a federal program, AP reported.

The state announced its rollout plan Wednesday, a day after the federal approval of kid-sized doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for that age group.