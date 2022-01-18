Several public school districts in Virginia are ignoring newly minted Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order that allows parents to decide whether their children adhere to mask mandates.

Leaders of public school systems in Arlington, Richmond, Fredericksburg and Manassas City have indicated they will stick with their mask requirements, WTOP reported. Loudoun County school officials said its mask mandate will remain in effect until next Monday.

Prince William Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the mask mandate and other health precautions will remain but they will review Youngkin’s order and guidance from the Virginia Department of Education.

“Any changes to our mitigation strategies will be made thoughtfully and with the health and safety of students and staff as our priority,” McDade said in a statement, WTOP reported. “Any decision to remove a mitigation layer must take into consideration our ability to continue in-person instruction.”