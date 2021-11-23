CommunityCoronavirusCovid-19

Virginia’s COVID Cases, Positivity Rate on the Rise

WI Web StaffNovember 23, 2021
Virginia’s COVID-19 positivity rate is nearing 6% — well above the mark recommended by the World Health Organization — as the daily number of new cases also begins to inch upward after weeks of decline.

The seven-day daily average positivity rate of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests conducted in the state hit 5.9% on Monday, up from 5.8% on Friday. The WHO’s recommended rate is 5%.

The state also reported 1,097 new coronavirus cases Monday. Virginia’s daily seven-day average of new cases rose to 1,518 over the weekend, cresting above 1,500 for the first time since Oct. 26, according to a New York Times tracker.

Since the outset of the pandemic early last year, Virginia’s health department has recorded roughly 958,000 coronavirus cases and more than 14,500 related deaths.

Regarding vaccines, the state has fully vaccinated 64% of its population, or about 5.5 million residents, according to health department data.

