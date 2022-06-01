Americans 50+ are our nation’s most powerful voters – and you will be the deciders in the 2022 elections. The District of Columbia’s June 21 primary election will determine which candidates appear on November’s general election ballot for mayor, attorney general, members of the D.C. City Council, the D.C. delegate to Congress and other citywide offices.

AARP is calling on candidates to propose solutions to address the challenges facing voters 50+ and are proud to join with The Washington Informer to present this Voting Guide so you can learn where candidates stand on issues of particular interest to older Washingtonians and your families.

To help those 50+ make your decision, AARP DC has heard from its members about what issues are important to you and developed questions regarding specific topics. These questions were posed to all Mayoral and At Large candidates, and you will find their answers in the pages that follow. AARP DC has worked to provide you with the information you need to make a knowledgeable decision.

The issues AARP DC asked the Mayoral and At Large candidates to address, include: policies and strategies they would implement to help ensure no District senior goes without nutritious meals; how they would ensure a strong infrastructure plan is developed and executed; policies they would put forward to reduce racial and ethnic disparities in access to affordable, high-quality health care and; how they would ensure the District is meeting the health and long-term care needs of LGBTQ+ older people including older people living with HIV.

Washington, D.C., and the Board of Elections have made it easy to cast your ballot, with same-day voter registration and no-excuse mail-in ballots sent to all registered voters. Here is some essential information:

• Mail-in balloting: All active, registered voters should have received a no-excuse mail-in ballot for the primary election. You can return the ballot by mail or place it in a secure drop box located around the District.

• Early in-person voting: You can cast your ballot early and in person at an Early Vote Center located throughout the District from June 10th-June 19th.

• In-person voting on Election Day: The final day to cast your ballot in the primary is Tuesday,

June 21. Find your polling place online at the D.C. Board of Elections website.

People 50+ are our nation’s most powerful voters – and you will be the deciders in the 2022 elections here in the District and nationwide. Our voices decide. But our voices won’t be heard if we don’t vote. Make the commitment now to be a Decider. Be the person who is committed to speaking up, voting, and holding elected leaders accountable. AARP DC is providing all voters 50+ in the District with accurate, up-to-date voting information to help you understand your options when it comes to how, when and where to cast your ballot.

Everything you need to know to vote in the DC primary can be found online at www.aarp.org/dc-votes. Be a Decider and vote. Our future depends on it.