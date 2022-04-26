Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for the coronavirus, her office said Tuesday.

Harris, who returned this week from traveling across the country with husband Doug Emhoff, tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19 in rapid and PCR tests, said Harris press secretary Kirsten Allen.

“She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the vice president’s residence,” Allen said, adding that Harris hasn’t been in close contact with President Biden or first lady Jill Biden due to their respective recent travel schedules.

Harris will follow guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the advice of her doctors, Allen said.

“The vice president will return to the White House when she tests negative,” she said.

Harris and Emhoff, who tested positive last month, last week attended a fundraiser hosted by Walt Disney Television’s Dana Walden and producer Matt Walden.

Held at the Waldens’ home, officials said about 30 people attended.